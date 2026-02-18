China's Gu takes big air silver at Milan-Cortina after long absence

Xinhua) 12:29, February 18, 2026

Silver medalist Gu Ailing of China poses for photos after the awarding ceremony of the freestyle skiing women's freeski big air event at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

LIVIGNO, Italy, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) -- China's defending champion Gu Ailing claimed silver in the women's freeski big air at Milan-Cortina 2026 on Monday, marking a strong return to the event after a four-year absence from international competitions.

The 22-year-old, who had not contested a major women's big air event since winning gold at the Beijing Games, finished with 179.00 points, just 1.75 behind the winner, Megan Oldham of Canada.

"The expectations were - I wouldn't say low, but I was just trying to take it one step at a time going into my first big air competition in four years, and just go out there and ski and see what happens," Gu said.

It was her second silver medal at the Games after a runner-up finish in slopestyle, further adding to China's medal haul on the opening day of the Chinese New Year in Beijing time.

"I'm so happy," she added. "Today is the first day of the Chinese New Year, the Year of the Horse, and I hope everyone has a great year and success in everything they do."

Competing at Livigno Snow Park, the final was delayed by more than an hour due to wind and snowfall.

Gu opened with a strong 90.00-point run, slipped slightly on landing for 61.25 in her second attempt, then responded under pressure with 89.00 points in the final round.

With the silver, Gu now owns five Winter Olympic medals, the most by any woman in freeski history. She is also set to compete later in her signature event, the halfpipe.

"I'm really happy to have these medals," Gu said. "But each one feels harder to earn than the last."

Oldham, who placed fourth at Beijing 2022, took gold with scores of 91.75 and 89.00 in her first two runs. The victory marks her second Olympic medal of Milan-Cortina 2026, following a bronze in slopestyle.

"It feels incredible. It's been such a dream of mine," the 24-year-old Canadian said. "I'm so proud of myself for being able to come out here and land the tricks that I wanted tonight and to show my best skiing and just make Canada proud."

Italy's Flora Tabanelli, 18, delighted the home crowd by earning bronze, highlighted by a competition-best 94.25 in her final run.

China's Liu Mengting finished seventh on her Olympic debut.

Switzerland's Mathilde Gremaud, the Beijing bronze medalist in big air and slopestyle champion at Milan-Cortina, withdrew from the final after crashing in warm-up and sustaining a hip injury.

Gold medalist Megan Oldham (C) of Canada, silver medalist Gu Ailing (L) of China, and bronze medalist Flora Tabanelli of Italy pose for photos during the awarding ceremony of the freestyle skiing women's freeski big air event at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Gu Ailing of China competes during the freestyle skiing women's freeski big air final at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Megan Oldham of Canada competes during the freestyle skiing women's freeski big air final at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Flora Tabanelli of Italy reacts during the freestyle skiing women's freeski big air final at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

Gu Ailing (L) of China talks with International Olympic Committee (IOC) Honorary President for Life Thomas Bach after the freestyle skiing women's freeski big air final at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

Gu Ailing of China is congratulated after the freestyle skiing women's freeski big air final at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

Liu Mengting of China celebrates during the freestyle skiing women's freeski big air final at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

Flora Tabanelli of Italy competes during the freestyle skiing women's freeski big air final at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Flora Tabanelli of Italy competes during the freestyle skiing women's freeski big air final at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Flora Tabanelli of Italy competes during the freestyle skiing women's freeski big air final at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

This multi-exposure photo shows Gu Ailing of China competing during the freestyle skiing women's freeski big air final at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Liu Mengting of China competes during the freestyle skiing women's freeski big air final at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

