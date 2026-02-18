Day 11 Roundup: China claims historic speed skating medal, Norway keeps rolling at Milan-Cortina

Xinhua) 09:40, February 18, 2026

Liu Hanbin, Wu Yu, Li Wenhao and Ning Zhongyan of China celebrate after the speed skating men's team pursuit final B between China and the Netherlands at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy, Feb. 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Wei)

MILAN, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- China made history in speed skating after earning a bronze in the men's team pursuit, while gold tally leader Norway added two more on Tuesday at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics.

China defeated the Netherlands in Final B of the men's team pursuit to earn bronze, the country's first-ever Olympic medal in the event. Liu Hanbin, Wu Yu and Li Wenhao edged their Dutch rivals by 0.09 seconds, finishing in three minutes 41.38 seconds. It marked China's best result since the event debuted at the Winter Games in 2006.

"To achieve this result today is a huge encouragement for the entire Chinese speed skating team," said Ning Zhongyan, who skated in the semifinals. "This medal has great value for us. We had never been on the podium before, and at times it was even difficult just to qualify."

Italy captured gold as Davide Ghiotto, Andrea Giovannini and Michele Malfatti clocked 3:39.20 in Final A, with the United States taking silver. In the women's event, Canada successfully defended its Olympic title by defeating the Netherlands, while Japan claimed bronze.

France staged a dramatic comeback to win its first Olympic gold in the men's 4x7.5km biathlon relay. After Fabien Claude was sent to the penalty loop in the opening leg, the remaining three French skiers delivered steady shooting and fast skiing to post a winning time of 1:19:55.2.

Norway used just six spares, but was outpaced on the skis and settled for silver, finishing 9.8 seconds behind. Sweden earned bronze.

Norway's Jens Luraas Oftebro claimed his second Nordic combined gold of the Games, dominating the large hill ski jumping and 10km cross-country race. The 25-year-old crossed the line in 24:45.0, ahead of Austria's Johannes Lamparter and Finland's Ilkka Herola.

"I dreamed of winning one gold," Oftebro said. "To win two is something very special."

Norway added another gold in the men's freeski big air, where Tormod Frostad edged American Mac Forehand with a clutch final jump. Frostad finished with 195.50 points to Forehand's 193.25, with Austria's Matej Svancer taking bronze. It marked Frostad's first Olympic gold in his second Games.

Norway leads the medal table with 14 gold, eight silver and nine bronze medals.

Germany demonstrated its depth and dominance in the two-man bobsleigh event, sweeping the podium as Johannes Lochner and Georg Fleischhauer clinched the title with a combined time of 3:39.70.

David Kampf and Roman Cervenka scored 69 seconds apart in the second period as the Czech Republic defeated Denmark 3-2 in the men's ice hockey to advance to a quarterfinal matchup with Canada.

Weather also played a role during the daytime in Livigno, where winds and heavy snowfall forced the postponement of the women's snowboard slopestyle final, along with qualification rounds for both the women's and men's freestyle skiing aerials.

Liu Hanbin (L), Wu Yu (C) and Li Wenhao of China compete during the speed skating men's team pursuit final B between China and the Netherlands at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy, Feb. 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Eric Perrot, Quentin Fillon Maillet, Emilien Jacquelin and Fabien Claude (L to R) of France celebrate after the biathlon men's 4x7.5km relay at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in Anterselva, Italy, Feb. 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Tormod Frostad of Norway competes during Freestyle Skiing Men's Freeski Big Air Final at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

Tormod Frostad of Norway competes during Freestyle Skiing Men's Freeski Big Air Final at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Kou Jie)