Medal table at Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on February 19

Xinhua) 09:39, February 20, 2026

MILAN, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) -- Following is the medal table at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games after the competitions on Thursday, February 19 (tabulated under delegations, gold, silver, bronze and total medals):

Norway 16 8 10 34

United States 9 12 6 27

Italy 9 5 12 26

France 6 8 5 19

Netherlands 6 7 3 16

Sweden 6 6 3 15

Switzerland 6 4 4 14

Germany 5 8 8 21

Austria 5 8 5 18

Japan 5 7 12 24

Canada 4 5 6 15

China 3 3 4 10

Australia 3 2 1 6

Britain 3 0 0 3

South Korea 2 2 3 7

Czech Republic 2 2 0 4

Slovenia 2 1 1 4

Spain 1 0 1 2

Brazil 1 0 0 1

Kazakhstan 1 0 0 1

Poland 0 3 1 4

New Zealand 0 2 1 3

Finland 0 1 4 5

Latvia 0 1 1 2

Georgia 0 1 0 1

Bulgaria 0 0 2 2

Belgium 0 0 1 1

