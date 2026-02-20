Home>>
Medal table at Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on February 19
(Xinhua) 09:39, February 20, 2026
MILAN, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) -- Following is the medal table at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games after the competitions on Thursday, February 19 (tabulated under delegations, gold, silver, bronze and total medals):
Norway 16 8 10 34
United States 9 12 6 27
Italy 9 5 12 26
France 6 8 5 19
Netherlands 6 7 3 16
Sweden 6 6 3 15
Switzerland 6 4 4 14
Germany 5 8 8 21
Austria 5 8 5 18
Japan 5 7 12 24
Canada 4 5 6 15
China 3 3 4 10
Australia 3 2 1 6
Britain 3 0 0 3
South Korea 2 2 3 7
Czech Republic 2 2 0 4
Slovenia 2 1 1 4
Spain 1 0 1 2
Brazil 1 0 0 1
Kazakhstan 1 0 0 1
Poland 0 3 1 4
New Zealand 0 2 1 3
Finland 0 1 4 5
Latvia 0 1 1 2
Georgia 0 1 0 1
Bulgaria 0 0 2 2
Belgium 0 0 1 1
