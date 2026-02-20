China's Ning upsets Stolz to win 1,500m speed skating gold at Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics

Xinhua) 09:14, February 20, 2026

Ning Zhongyan of China celebrates after winning the speed skating men's 1500m event at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy, Feb. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

MILAN, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) -- China's Ning Zhongyan upset title favorite Jordan Stolz of the United States to win the men's 1,500m speed skating at the Milan-Cortina Olympic Winter Games here on Thursday.

Ning, who had already collected two bronzes in the men's 1,000m and team pursuit, clocked an Olympic-record one minute 41.98 seconds to secure China's first Olympic gold in the event and his third medal at these Games.

Reflecting on his journey after placing seventh at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, Ning said the breakthrough had long felt out of reach.

"After the Beijing Winter Olympics, the level in speed skating just kept getting higher and higher. It felt like there was a mountain in front of me, and no matter what I did, I just could not get past it," he said.

"But I never stopped believing in myself. I kept telling myself to stay patient, keep putting in the work and trust that all the effort would add up one day," the Chinese skater added. "Today was that day. Even now, it still feels a little unreal that I was able to do this."

Following his victories in the 1,000m and 500m, Stolz finished 0.77 seconds behind Ning to take silver, while defending Olympic champion Kjeld Nuis claimed bronze in 1:42.82.

Ning said that belief ultimately proved decisive. "In the end, it all came down to belief. Before the race, I kept reminding myself to trust my abilities, especially on a stage like this. If you don't believe in yourself, you've already lost."

"When I finally got over that mountain, it felt like such a release. I am just so happy, and so grateful, that I made it," he noted.

Ning Zhongyan of China reacts during the awarding ceremony of the speed skating men's 1500m event at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy, Feb. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Ning Zhongyan of China competes during the speed skating men's 1500m event at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy, Feb. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

Ning Zhongyan of China reacts after winning the speed skating men's 1500m event at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy, Feb. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Ning Zhongyan of China celebrates after winning the speed skating men's 1500m event at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy, Feb. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

Ning Zhongyan of China shows his medal during the awarding ceremony of the speed skating men's 1500m event at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy, Feb. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Ning Zhongyan (L) of China reacts after winning the speed skating men's 1500m event at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy, Feb. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Ning Zhongyan of China competes during the speed skating men's 1500m event at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy, Feb. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

Ning Zhongyan of China celebrates after the speed skating men's 1500m event at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy, Feb. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Wei)

Ning Zhongyan of China celebrates after winning the speed skating men's 1500m event at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy, Feb. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Gold medalist Ning Zhongyan (C) of China, silver medalist Jordan Stolz (L) of the United States and bronze medalist Kjeld Nuis of the Netherlands pose for photos during the awarding ceremony of the speed skating men's 1500m event at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy, Feb. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Ning Zhongyan of China competes during the speed skating men's 1500m event at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy, Feb. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Ning Zhongyan of China competes during the speed skating men's 1500m event at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy, Feb. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Wei)

Ning Zhongyan of China celebrates after the speed skating men's 1500m event at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy, Feb. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

Ning Zhongyan of China celebrates after winning the speed skating men's 1500m event at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy, Feb. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

Ning Zhongyan of China reacts after winning the speed skating men's 1500m event at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy, Feb. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

Ning Zhongyan of China reacts after winning the speed skating men's 1500m event at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy, Feb. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Gold medalist Ning Zhongyan (C) of China, silver medalist Jordan Stolz (L) of the United States and bronze medalist Kjeld Nuis of the Netherlands pose for photos during the awarding ceremony of the speed skating men's 1500m event at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy, Feb. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Wei)

Ning Zhongyan (C) of China celebrates during the awarding ceremony of the speed skating men's 1500m event at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy, Feb. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Wei)

Ning Zhongyan of China celebrates during the awarding ceremony of the speed skating men's 1500m event at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy, Feb. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Wei)

Ning Zhongyan of China celebrates during the awarding ceremony of the speed skating men's 1500m event at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy, Feb. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Gold medalist Ning Zhongyan (C) of China, silver medalist Jordan Stolz (L) of the United States and bronze medalist Kjeld Nuis of the Netherlands pose for photos during the awarding ceremony of the speed skating men's 1500m event at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy, Feb. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Gold medalist Ning Zhongyan (C) of China, silver medalist Jordan Stolz (L) of the United States and bronze medalist Kjeld Nuis of the Netherlands pose for photos during the awarding ceremony of the speed skating men's 1500m event at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy, Feb. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Ning Zhongyan of China celebrates after winning the speed skating men's 1500m event at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy, Feb. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Ning Zhongyan of China celebrates after winning the speed skating men's 1500m event at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy, Feb. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Gold medalist Ning Zhongyan of China reacts during the awarding ceremony of the speed skating men's 1500m event at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy, Feb. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Wei)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liu Ning)