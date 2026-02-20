Star freeskier Gu Ailing survives scare to reach women's halfpipe final at Milan-Cortina Games

Gu Ailing of China reacts during the qualification of freestyle skiing women's freeski halfpipe at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

LIVIGNO, Italy, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) -- Defending Olympic champion Gu Ailing overcame an early scare to advance to the women's freeski halfpipe final at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on Thursday.

The Chinese star freeskier, who has already won two silver medals in slopestyle and big air at these Games, is aiming for title defense in her main event. However, competing first in the qualification, Gu fell during her opening run.

In her second attempt, Gu successfully completed her routine. Despite a slight hand drag, she scored 86.50 points to finish fifth and secure a place in the final.

"It's not technical. It's not that I don't know how to do a 720-degree spin. It really is just - I don't know," Gu said in reference to her early mistake.

In the halfpipe qualification, each athlete takes two runs, with the higher score counting toward advancement. A total of 12 skiers advance to the final.

Besides Gu, China's Li Fanghui, Zhang Kexin and Liu Yishan also progressed.

Britain's Zoe Atkin led the qualification with 91.50 points, followed by Li on 90.00.

Canada's Cassie Sharpe ranked third, but suffered a serious crash in her second run and was taken off the course on a rescue sled. Sharpe was conscious when she left the venue, but was unable to stand.

