Spring Festival atmosphere welcomes China-bound travelers at London Heathrow

Xinhua) 11:36, February 18, 2026

Traditional Chinese lion dancers perform in front of the London Eye which is lit up in red to celebrate the Chinese New Year in London, Britain, Feb. 16, 2026. (Photo by Stephen Chung/Xinhua)

LONDON, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) -- Passengers departing for China from London Heathrow Airport were immersed in a festive atmosphere on Sunday evening, as Terminal 2 was transformed into a celebration venue ahead of flights to Beijing and Shenzhen.

The event was held to mark the upcoming Spring Festival, or Chinese New Year - the most important traditional holiday in China and a time for family reunions.

At Heathrow, a Spring Festival send-off ceremony featured red lanterns, spring couplets and intricate paper-cut window decorations, all traditional elements associated with the holiday. Staff distributed holiday gift packs and cultural souvenirs to travelers, while many passengers stopped to learn about Spring Festival traditions and take photos.

Organizers said the event aimed to allow foreign travelers to experience the festive spirit before arriving in China, while also creating a warm holiday atmosphere for overseas Chinese communities.

The lively celebration comes amid growing interest in travel to China. For an increasing number of international travelers, visiting China has become part of their travel plans, driven by curiosity about the country's rich culture, modern cities and diverse landscapes.

Thomas Berger, a French national working in the United Kingdom, was embarking on his first trip to Asia. His itinerary includes five Chinese cities - Beijing, Xi'an, Chengdu, Zhangjiajie and Shanghai - combining historical landmarks, modern urban life and natural scenery. Chengdu, he said, was the destination he most looked forward to, particularly for its cuisine.

Berger said much of his travel planning was based on online resources, especially short-form travel videos. In recent years, content tagged "China Travel" has gained popularity across global social media platforms, where foreign bloggers and tourists document their experiences and share practical tips.

Despite traveling to China for the first time, Berger said he felt reassured after hearing from others that the country is "super safe," an impression echoed by several travelers interviewed at the airport.

Emil Ive, a retail manager making his first trip outside Europe, planned to visit Beijing, Shanghai, Chongqing and Sichuan. Chongqing held particular significance for him, as he would meet a Chinese friend there for the first time after connecting online through a shared interest in each other's cultures. He said communication had been facilitated by translation functions on the messaging app WeChat.

For project manager Kaelan Meehan, the journey carried personal meaning. His destination included Qiqihar in northeast China, the hometown of his wife. The trip marked his fourth visit to China and his first experience of winter in the country's northeast. He said he looked forward to spending time with family amid the snowy landscape.

To further facilitate cross-border travel, China will extend its visa-free policy to ordinary passport holders from Canada and the United Kingdom starting Feb. 17, 2026, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Sunday.

The announcement was welcomed by Meehan and his wife, who said they hoped to bring his parents on a future visit so both families could reunite.

Some travelers have already spent extended periods in China. Lucas Richman, a Chinese-language student at Durham University currently on exchange at Zhejiang University, boarded a flight to Shenzhen before continuing by high-speed rail to Hangzhou. Speaking fluent Mandarin, he said he seeks to explore widely and interact with local residents to deepen his understanding of Chinese culture. During the Spring Festival, he planned to celebrate with fellow international students at a guesthouse in Moganshan in east China's Zhejiang Province.

Zhang Li, director of the China National Tourist Office in London, said the Spring Festival serves not only as an emotional symbol for the Chinese people but also as an important window through which the world can better understand China.

"Hosting send-off events at overseas airports allows travelers to feel the festive atmosphere from the very beginning of their journey," Zhang said.

Traditional Chinese lion dancers perform in front of the London Eye which is lit up in red to celebrate the Chinese New Year in London, Britain, Feb. 16, 2026. (Photo by Stephen Chung/Xinhua)

Traditional Chinese lion dancers perform in front of the London Eye which is lit up in red to celebrate the Chinese New Year in London, Britain, Feb. 16, 2026. (Photo by Stephen Chung/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Kou Jie)