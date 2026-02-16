Home>>
People participate in dragon boat race to celebrate Lunar New Year in Buenos Aires
(Xinhua) 13:24, February 16, 2026
People participate in a dragon boat race to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Feb. 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Duo)
People participate in a dragon boat race to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Feb. 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Duo)
People participate in a dragon boat race to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Feb. 15, 2026. (Photo by Martin Zabala/Xinhua)
People participate in a dragon boat race to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Feb. 15, 2026. (Photo by Martin Zabala/Xinhua)
People participate in a dragon boat race to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Feb. 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Duo)
(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Lantern fair celebrating upcoming Chinese New Year held in Lanzhou, China's Gansu
- China Focus: Slurping a taste of timeless flavors and history in every strand of Chinese noodles
- In pics: Spring Festival market in Macao
- Trend Tracker: Foodie Frenzy for Spring Festival
- China's Spring Festival spending surge becomes a global harvest
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.