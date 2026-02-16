We Are China

People participate in dragon boat race to celebrate Lunar New Year in Buenos Aires

Xinhua) 13:24, February 16, 2026

People participate in a dragon boat race to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Feb. 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Duo)

People participate in a dragon boat race to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Feb. 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Duo)

People participate in a dragon boat race to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Feb. 15, 2026. (Photo by Martin Zabala/Xinhua)

People participate in a dragon boat race to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Feb. 15, 2026. (Photo by Martin Zabala/Xinhua)

People participate in a dragon boat race to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Feb. 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Duo)

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Zhong Wenxing)