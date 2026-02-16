Micronesia's president extends Spring Festival greetings to Chinese people

Xinhua) 13:20, February 16, 2026

SYDNEY, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) -- President of the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) Wesley W. Simina has recently extended Chinese New Year greetings to the Chinese people, expressing his hope that the two countries will build on a strong foundation of cooperation to further advance their shared vision and common goals.

"Xin Nian Hao!" Simina began his video message with a greeting of Happy New Year in Chinese. "As we welcome the Year of the Horse, a symbol of strength and resilience, we reaffirm our shared commitments to deepening our partnership."

"Let us carry our bilateral ties forward with courage, wisdom, trust, steadfastness and shared commitment to the journey ahead," he said.

Simina said he hopes the Year of the Horse will carry the two countries towards new horizons of cooperation, bringing tangible benefits for both peoples with renewed strength and shared purpose, and opening fresh avenues for continued collaboration, mutual prosperity and lasting progress for FSM-China relations.

