Russian student shares China stories through short videos

Xinhua) 15:33, February 16, 2026

Aleksandra Antonenko takes short videos at Yuyuan Garden shopping mall in Shanghai, east China, Feb. 6, 2026.

Aleksandra Antonenko moved from Russia to pursue her doctorate at Shanghai Jiao Tong University in 2022. She also began to show the charm of everyday life in China to the world with short video clips.

In the same year, she met Zhao Yiwei, now her husband, at a coffee shop. Zhao always encourages and supports her diligence, be it in academic pursue or in vlog production.

With the Spring Festival around the corner, Aleksandra loves wandering through streets and picking out New Year goods. Back to her home, she adds her own tradition to the celebration by cooking Russian dishes for the holiday, turning the table into a blend of two cultures.

"The Spring Festival has deep cultural roots," Aleksandra said. "It's a time to bring family together and feel closer."

Looking ahead, she plans to keep working toward her doctoral degree while continuing to document her life in China through videos. "Every day here brings something new," she said. "I'm excited to share real stories about China with the world."

From a newbie international student to a Chinese daughter-in-law and a builder of cultural connections, Aleksandra's story reflects a simple belief: love knows no borders. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

Aleksandra Antonenko selects New Year decorations at a shop in Shanghai, east China, Feb. 6, 2026.

Aleksandra Antonenko drinks tea at a restaurant in Shanghai, east China, Feb. 6, 2026.

Aleksandra Antonenko (R) tries her hands with paper-cutting in Shanghai, east China, Feb. 6, 2026.

Aleksandra Antonenko reads a book at home in Shanghai, east China, Feb. 6, 2026.

Aleksandra Antonenko selects traditional Chinese costumes at Yuyuan Garden shopping mall in Shanghai, east China, Feb. 6, 2026.

Aleksandra Antonenko visits an exhibition at Shanghai Museum in Shanghai, east China, Feb. 6, 2026.

Aleksandra Antonenko and her husband Zhao Yiwei tease their dog at home in Shanghai, east China, Feb. 6, 2026.

Aleksandra Antonenko tastes dumplings at a restaurant in Shanghai, east China, Feb. 6, 2026.

Aleksandra Antonenko takes short videos at a traditional crafts booth of Yuyuan Garden shopping mall in Shanghai, east China, Feb. 6, 2026.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Zhong Wenxing)