Events held to celebrate Chinese New Year in Toronto, Canada
A girl poses for photos with her paper-cutting works in celebration of Chinese New Year at the Chinese Cultural Center of Greater Toronto in Toronto, Canada, Feb. 15, 2026. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
Children perform Chinese martial arts in celebration of Chinese New Year at the Chinese Cultural Center of Greater Toronto in Toronto, Canada, Feb. 15, 2026. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
A woman and her child display Chinese calligraphy works in celebration of Chinese New Year at the Chinese Cultural Center of Greater Toronto in Toronto, Canada, Feb. 15, 2026. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
People learn to make Chinese knots in celebration of Chinese New Year at the Chinese Cultural Center of Greater Toronto in Toronto, Canada, Feb. 15, 2026. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
A boy in traditional Chinese costumes displays his origami frog in celebration of Chinese New Year at the Chinese Cultural Center of Greater Toronto in Toronto, Canada, Feb. 15, 2026. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
