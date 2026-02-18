Concert held to celebrate Chinese New Year in St. Petersburg, Russia
A Chinese singer performs during a concert staged to celebrate the Chinese New Year in St. Petersburg, Russia, Feb. 15, 2026. (Photo by Irina Motina/Xinhua)
Russian singers perform during a concert staged to celebrate the Chinese New Year in St. Petersburg, Russia, Feb. 15, 2026. (Photo by Irina Motina/Xinhua)
Russian singers perform during a concert staged to celebrate the Chinese New Year in St. Petersburg, Russia, Feb. 15, 2026. (Photo by Irina Motina/Xinhua)
Chinese dancers perform during a concert staged to celebrate the Chinese New Year in St. Petersburg, Russia, Feb. 15, 2026. (Photo by Irina Motina/Xinhua)
Russian dancers perform during a concert staged to celebrate the Chinese New Year in St. Petersburg, Russia, Feb. 15, 2026. (Photo by Irina Motina/Xinhua)
Russian dancers perform during a concert staged to celebrate the Chinese New Year in St. Petersburg, Russia, Feb. 15, 2026. (Photo by Irina Motina/Xinhua)
