Concert held to celebrate Chinese New Year in St. Petersburg, Russia

Xinhua) 11:14, February 18, 2026

A Chinese singer performs during a concert staged to celebrate the Chinese New Year in St. Petersburg, Russia, Feb. 15, 2026. (Photo by Irina Motina/Xinhua)

Russian singers perform during a concert staged to celebrate the Chinese New Year in St. Petersburg, Russia, Feb. 15, 2026. (Photo by Irina Motina/Xinhua)

Chinese dancers perform during a concert staged to celebrate the Chinese New Year in St. Petersburg, Russia, Feb. 15, 2026. (Photo by Irina Motina/Xinhua)

Russian dancers perform during a concert staged to celebrate the Chinese New Year in St. Petersburg, Russia, Feb. 15, 2026. (Photo by Irina Motina/Xinhua)

