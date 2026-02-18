Themed cultural exhibitions open across China as Year of Horse approaches

BEIJING, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) -- As the Year of the Horse draws near, museums across China are bringing horse-themed artifacts out of their collections, offering a rare and timely chance to experience the rich tapestry of the country's time-honored equine culture through a diverse array of relics.

At the Shanghai Museum, the exhibition, titled "Galloping into Spring -- A Celebration of the Year of the Horse," is showcasing 16 horse-themed cultural relics and artworks from Feb. 4 to March 17.

Among the treasured exhibits is an exquisite white jade sculpture of an immortal riding a galloping horse, dating back over 2,000 years. Motion is depicted vividly in the horse's posture and the billowing robes of the immortal, who holds a Lingzhi mushroom -- a Taoist symbol of immortality and the pursuit of spiritual transcendence.

"This celestial horse from more than 2,000 years ago embodies romance, optimism and confidence," said Chu Xin, director of exhibitions at the Shanghai Museum.

Close by, a painted pottery figurine from the Tang Dynasty (618-907) depicts a drummer in white robes on horseback, a vivid representation of the musical performances that accompanied cultural exchanges along the ancient Silk Road.

One visitor, surnamed Qin, told Xinhua that she had taken many photos of a group of miniature pottery horses. "They are so vivid and lovely. These would make wonderful cultural and creative souvenirs," she said.

Further north, the Tianjin Museum launched its own horse-themed exhibition on Feb. 6, displaying nearly 130 cultural relics from its collections. The exhibition sheds light on the unique value and spiritual significance of horses in Chinese civilization, according to the museum's official website.

Among its star exhibits are a Tang Dynasty tri-colored glazed horse and an oracle bone. "When talking about Tang ceramics, tri-colored glazed ware immediately comes to mind. It not only represents the pinnacle of Tang ceramics but also, with its brilliant colors and vivid forms, stands as an icon of the thriving Tang culture," curator Li Wenjing said.

"The Tang tri-colored glazed horse is the most representative of all Tang tri-colored artifacts, and this exhibited treasure is the fullest expression of the postural beauty of Tang horses," Li said.

The Tianjin Museum houses one of China's most significant oracle bone collections, famed for its large quantity, exceptional quality and rare early examples. Oracle bone inscriptions are regarded as the origin of written Chinese, being the oldest-known evidence of a fully developed writing system, dating back 3,000 years.

"On this oracle bone, we can see four different forms of the Chinese character for 'horse'," Li said, pointing to the ancient inscriptions. "They show that horses had become an integral part of human life 3,000 years ago."

In north China's Shanxi Province, another exhibition has assembled nearly 200 precious horse-themed artifacts unearthed locally, over 140 of which are rarely displayed treasures.

The show, which will run through May 10, features a wide array of objects, including jade, bronze, pottery and porcelain equine figurines, as well as paintings and murals of horses. Together, they chart the animal's elevation from companion to cultural symbol.

According to Wang Rui, the exhibition's content curator, horses have been cherished and admired throughout Chinese history for their strength, gentle temperament, remarkable endurance, courage and intelligence.

