Temple fairs open in Beijing to celebrate Spring Festival

Xinhua) 10:17, February 18, 2026

People buy Tanghulu, a traditional Chinese snack consisting of sugar-coated haws or fruits, at a temple fair in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 17, 2026. Temple fairs opened here celebrating the Spring Festival and presenting visitors with traditional dances, lion dances and delicious food. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

People interact with lion dance performers at a temple fair in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 17, 2026. Temple fairs opened here celebrating the Spring Festival and presenting visitors with traditional dances, lion dances and delicious food. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

People visit a temple fair in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 17, 2026. Temple fairs opened here celebrating the Spring Festival and presenting visitors with traditional dances, lion dances and delicious food. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Artists stage a performance at a temple fair in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 17, 2026. Temple fairs opened here celebrating the Spring Festival and presenting visitors with traditional dances, lion dances and delicious food. (Photo by Liang Zhiqiang/Xinhua)

Artists stage a lion dance performance at a temple fair in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 17, 2026. Temple fairs opened here celebrating the Spring Festival and presenting visitors with traditional dances, lion dances and delicious food. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

People interact with a lion dance performer at a temple fair in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 17, 2026. Temple fairs opened here celebrating the Spring Festival and presenting visitors with traditional dances, lion dances and delicious food. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

Artists stage a lion dance performance at a temple fair in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 17, 2026. Temple fairs opened here celebrating the Spring Festival and presenting visitors with traditional dances, lion dances and delicious food. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

A foreigner films the lion dance performance at a temple fair in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 17, 2026. Temple fairs opened here celebrating the Spring Festival and presenting visitors with traditional dances, lion dances and delicious food. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

