Sculptors craft stunning ice art in NE China's Jilin to ring in Chinese New Year

People's Daily Online) 11:44, February 14, 2026

After over a week of meticulous work, ice sculptor Yu Jia completed an intricate ice sculpture of Zhu Yingtai, the heroine from the famous Chinese legend "The Butterfly Lovers," on Feb. 14 at Changchun Ice and Snow New World in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province.

Yu Jia works on an ice sculpture at Changchun Ice and Snow New World in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. (People's Daily Online/Wang Haiyue)

This is his sixth winter here since the park was first built.

"I've loved painting and wood carving since I was a child, always working to improve my skills. My passion for art brought me here after the park was established, where I became an ice sculptor," Yu said with a smile.

His later studies at the China Academy of Art helped strengthen the foundation of his self-taught talent.

Recently, the "Goddess of Mount Qomolangma" snow sculpture went viral online. Standing at about 17 meters tall, the breathtaking sculpture captivated viewers worldwide. Yu was one of the artists behind this striking work.

Photo shows the "Goddess of Mount Qomolangma" snow sculpture at Changchun Ice and Snow New World in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Siyue)

A child poses for a picture in front of an ice sculpture at Changchun Ice and Snow New World in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. (People's Daily Online/Wang Haiyue)

Yu said the most difficult part was sculpting the face. Working with more than 60 team members and making repeated adjustments, they eventually captured her prayerful expression.

During the Spring Festival holiday, Yu and his colleagues will take turns overseeing the park, patrolling and making repairs to ensure every ice and snow sculpture remains in perfect condition for visitors.

Photo shows Changchun Ice and Snow New World in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Yang)

