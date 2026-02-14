China congratulates Mia Mottley on re-election as Barbadian PM

Xinhua) 09:31, February 14, 2026

BEIJING, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- China congratulates Mia Mottley on her re-election as Barbadian Prime Minister, said a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Friday.

Barbados is an important cooperation partner of China in the Caribbean region, said spokesperson Lin Jian at a regular press briefing. He noted that over the past 49 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties, China-Barbados relations have achieved healthy and stable development.

China stands ready to work with Barbados to further deepen practical cooperation in various areas and bring the traditional friendly relations to a new level, Lin said.

According to media reports, results of the general election in Barbados that came out on Feb. 12 show that the Barbados Labour Party (BLP) claimed all the 30 seats in the House of Assembly, and incumbent Prime Minister and leader of the BLP Mia Mottley will serve another term as prime minister.

