Xi visits people in Beijing ahead of Spring Festival, extends greetings to all Chinese
(People's Daily App) 16:46, February 11, 2026
President Xi Jinping visited primary-level officials and residents in Beijing during a two-day inspection tour from Monday to Tuesday, extending Spring Festival greetings to Chinese people at home and abroad ahead of the festival. Xi wished them good health, career success, and family happiness. He also wished the country peace and prosperity in the Year of the Horse.
