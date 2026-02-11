Xi commends hard work, contributions of delivery workers during inspection tour in Beijing

Xinhua) 09:26, February 11, 2026

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, talks with delivery workers while visiting a community canteen for seniors in Xicheng District of Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2026. Xi visited primary-level officials and residents in Beijing during a two-day inspection tour from Monday to Tuesday. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

BEIJING, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Tuesday commended the hard work and contributions of delivery workers.

When visiting a community canteen for seniors during his two-day inspection tour in Beijing, Xi talked with three delivery workers who were having a rest in the canteen, asking about their work and life.

"You've worked hard to meet the needs of countless households, and the city couldn't function without workers like you. I hope you all can lead good lives and work well," Xi said.

Xi urged Party committees and governments at all levels to care for workers in new forms of employment and provide quality services for their work, daily life and study.

