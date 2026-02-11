Xi stresses care for the elderly, children

Xinhua) 08:40, February 11, 2026

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, talks with elderly residents while visiting an apartment complex for seniors in Xicheng District of Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2026. Xi visited primary-level officials and residents in Beijing during a two-day inspection tour from Monday to Tuesday. (Photo by Feng Yongbin/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Tuesday stressed the importance of caring for the elderly and children during his inspection tour in Beijing ahead of the Spring Festival.

At an elderly care home in Xicheng District, Xi told residents that the Party Central Committee pays special attention to both the elderly and the young.

Noting that senior citizens are treasure of the country, Xi said the steady increase in average life expectancy is a reflection of the strengths of the socialist system.

"Caring for and supporting the elderly is a shared responsibility of the whole society," Xi added.

He also said that children represent the future of the nation and efforts must be made to ensure their healthy growth and well-rounded development.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)