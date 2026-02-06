Xi's enduring passion and support for winter sports

(People's Daily App) 16:46, February 06, 2026

Under the leadership of President Xi Jinping, significant progress has been achieved in China's winter sports. Xi has emphasized the importance of developing winter sports as well as the ice and snow industry on multiple occasions. With the 2026 Winter Olympics opening on Friday and memories of Beijing 2022 still vivid, let's look back on his enduring passion and support for winter sports.

