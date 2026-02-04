Xi calls for cooperation with Uruguay in multiple areas

BEIJING, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- China and Uruguay should strengthen the alignment of development strategies, and deepen cooperation in areas such as economy and trade, finance, agriculture and animal husbandry, infrastructure construction, and information and communications technology, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday.

Both sides should explore the potential for cooperation in emerging fields including green development, digital economy, artificial intelligence, and clean energy, so as to drive economic growth and transformation, Xi said when holding talks with President of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay Yamandu Orsi in Beijing.

Orsi on Sunday began a week-long state visit to China. He is the first leader from Latin America to visit China in 2026, and his visit follows those of leaders from Ireland, the Republic of Korea, Canada, Finland and Britain.

"On this day 38 years ago, China and Uruguay established diplomatic relations," Xi said, pointing out that over the years, regardless of changes in the international situation, the two countries have always got along with each other on the basis of mutual respect and mutually beneficial cooperation.

Xi called on both sides to carry forward their traditions and deepen their comprehensive strategic partnership under the new circumstances, to make sure their friendship grows stronger and more vibrant.

China and Uruguay should continue to firmly support each other's core interests and major concerns, strengthen friendly exchanges at all levels and across all areas, enhance exchanges of experience in governance, and continuously deepen strategic mutual trust, Xi emphasized.

Xi said that the fourth plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China had adopted the recommendations for formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan, outlining a blueprint for China's development over the next five years, which will offer broad opportunities for countries worldwide, including Uruguay.

The peoples of China and Uruguay share a natural affinity, Xi noted, adding the two sides should continue to deepen exchanges in areas like culture, education, sports, media and subnational engagement, and facilitate personnel exchanges, to strengthen the bonds of friendship between the two peoples.

The world today is undergoing major changes unseen in a century, said Xi, noting the international landscape is marked by a mix of turbulence and transformation, while unilateral bullying is intensifying.

China supports Uruguay in taking over chairmanship of the Group of 77 and China for the year 2026 and is willing to work with Uruguay to strengthen solidarity in the Global South, jointly promote an equal and orderly multipolar world and universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, and work together to seek common development, so as to make greater contributions to building a community with a shared future for humanity, Xi said.

Xi added that China has always valued its relations with Latin American and Caribbean (LAC) countries and supports LAC countries in upholding their sovereignty, security and development interests.

China also supports Uruguay in assuming the rotating presidencies of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) and the Southern Common Market (Mercosur), and stands ready to work with Uruguay and other regional countries to further promote the building of a China-LAC community with a shared future, Xi said.

Orsi said China is an important cooperation partner of Uruguay, and the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries is at its best in history.

Noting that Uruguay firmly supports the one-China principle and supports the "one country, two systems" policy, he said Uruguay aspires to deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership with China and bring bilateral cooperation to a higher level.

Echoing Xi, Orsi called for boosting cooperation in wide-ranging areas to inject stronger momentum into Uruguay-China relations and deliver greater benefits to the two peoples.

Uruguay stands ready to work with China to stay committed to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, uphold multilateralism, safeguard the international trading system, further advance LAC-China relations, and defend the common interests of the Global South, he said.

After the talks, the two leaders witnessed the signing of more than 10 cooperation documents covering investment, trade and other fields.

Prior to the talks, Xi hosted a welcoming ceremony for Orsi in the Northern Hall of the Great Hall of the People. At noon, Xi hosted a welcome banquet for him in the Golden Hall of the Great Hall of the People.

During Orsi's visit, the two sides issued a joint statement on deepening their comprehensive strategic partnership.

