Xi says China, Uruguay should continue to firmly support each other's core interests, major concerns
(Xinhua) 13:38, February 03, 2026
BEIJING, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- China and Uruguay should continue to firmly support each other's core interests and major concerns, Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed in his talks with President of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay Yamandu Orsi in Beijing on Tuesday.
Xi said that the two countries should strengthen friendly exchanges at all levels and across all areas, enhance exchanges of experience in governance, and continuously deepen strategic mutual trust.
