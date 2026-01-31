Xi, Algerian president exchange congratulations over successful launch of Algerian satellite

Xinhua) 15:40, January 31, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday exchanged congratulations with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune over the successful launch of an Algerian remote sensing satellite from Jiuquan in northwest China.

