Xi, Algerian president exchange congratulations over successful launch of Algerian satellite
(Xinhua) 15:40, January 31, 2026
BEIJING, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday exchanged congratulations with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune over the successful launch of an Algerian remote sensing satellite from Jiuquan in northwest China.
