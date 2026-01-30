Between the Lines: Our Chinese athletes must strive
(People's Daily App) 15:32, January 30, 2026
President Xi Jinping has on multiple occasions elaborated his view on sports. Centered on Olympic spirit and Chinese sporting ethos, he has sought to inspire athletes to compete bravely and perform beyond their limits. On January 27, 2026, the Chinese sports delegation for the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games was officially established. Go Team China! Go China!
