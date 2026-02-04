Xi: China and Uruguay have always engaged with each other in the spirit of mutual respect and mutual benefit

(People's Daily App) 16:26, February 04, 2026

President Xi Jinping held talks with President of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay Yamandu Orsi in Beijing on Tuesday. "On this day 38 years ago, China and Uruguay established diplomatic relations," Xi said, pointing out that over the years, no matter how the international situation has evolved, the two countries have always engaged with each other in the spirit of mutual respect and mutual benefit.

