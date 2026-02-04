Xi: China and Uruguay have always engaged with each other in the spirit of mutual respect and mutual benefit
(People's Daily App) 16:26, February 04, 2026
President Xi Jinping held talks with President of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay Yamandu Orsi in Beijing on Tuesday. "On this day 38 years ago, China and Uruguay established diplomatic relations," Xi said, pointing out that over the years, no matter how the international situation has evolved, the two countries have always engaged with each other in the spirit of mutual respect and mutual benefit.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Experts highlight deeper study of Xi Jinping Thought on Culture
- Xi calls for cooperation with Uruguay in multiple areas
- Xi holds talks with Uruguayan president
- Xi says China, Uruguay should continue to firmly support each other's core interests, major concerns
- Quotes from Xi | Wishing you a smooth journey, a safe return home and a joyful New Year celebration
- Xi's stories: Sports exchanges important part of China-UK people-to-people and cultural ties
- Xi's article on boosting China's financial strength to be published
- Follow Xi: Protecting wetlands for our future
- Xi urges breakthroughs in development of industries of the future
- Xi, Algerian president exchange congratulations over successful launch of Algerian satellite
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.