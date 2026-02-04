Experts highlight deeper study of Xi Jinping Thought on Culture

Xinhua) 10:27, February 04, 2026

BEIJING, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- An annual academic conference of the Research Center for Xi Jinping Thought on Culture was held in Beijing on Tuesday, with experts calling for deeper study and interpretation of the thought.

Under the guidance of the thought, efforts should be made to explore the innovative elements of Chinese civilization, keep pace with advances in information technology, and draw on the achievements of all human civilizations to boost cultural prosperity, according to the participants.

They also called for following the laws of academic research, leveraging interdisciplinary academic resources, and strengthening international academic exchanges, in a bid to further deepen research on the thought.

The conference drew more than 100 experts and scholars.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)