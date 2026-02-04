Experts highlight deeper study of Xi Jinping Thought on Culture
BEIJING, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- An annual academic conference of the Research Center for Xi Jinping Thought on Culture was held in Beijing on Tuesday, with experts calling for deeper study and interpretation of the thought.
Under the guidance of the thought, efforts should be made to explore the innovative elements of Chinese civilization, keep pace with advances in information technology, and draw on the achievements of all human civilizations to boost cultural prosperity, according to the participants.
They also called for following the laws of academic research, leveraging interdisciplinary academic resources, and strengthening international academic exchanges, in a bid to further deepen research on the thought.
The conference drew more than 100 experts and scholars.
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi calls for cooperation with Uruguay in multiple areas
- Xi holds talks with Uruguayan president
- Xi says China, Uruguay should continue to firmly support each other's core interests, major concerns
- Quotes from Xi | Wishing you a smooth journey, a safe return home and a joyful New Year celebration
- Xi's stories: Sports exchanges important part of China-UK people-to-people and cultural ties
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.