President Xi visits people ahead of Spring Festival

(People's Daily App) 16:35, February 11, 2026

President Xi Jinping visited primary-level officials and residents in Beijing on Tuesday morning, prior to the Spring Festival, which falls on February 17 this year. He went to a community canteen, an apartment complex for seniors, and a downtown commercial area to learn about community and elderly-care services, festival market supplies, and the development of distinctive urban districts.

