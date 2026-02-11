President Xi visits people ahead of Spring Festival
(People's Daily App) 16:35, February 11, 2026
President Xi Jinping visited primary-level officials and residents in Beijing on Tuesday morning, prior to the Spring Festival, which falls on February 17 this year. He went to a community canteen, an apartment complex for seniors, and a downtown commercial area to learn about community and elderly-care services, festival market supplies, and the development of distinctive urban districts.
