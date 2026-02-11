Festive events held for upcoming Spring Festival in China
People enjoy lanterns at the Zhengding ancient city in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2026. With the Spring Festival approaching, festive events are held across China to usher in the holiday. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
A giant set of lanterns for the upcoming Spring Festival is pictured in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 10, 2026. With the Spring Festival approaching, festive events are held across China to usher in the holiday. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)
People watch a giant lantern for the upcoming Spring Festival in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 10, 2026. With the Spring Festival approaching, festive events are held across China to usher in the holiday. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)
People visit the Zhongshan bridge decorated with lanterns in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 10, 2026. With the Spring Festival approaching, festive events are held across China to usher in the holiday. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)
Photos
