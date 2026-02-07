Craftsmen create horse-themed sculptures to greet Chinese New Year in Tianjin

An artist creates with an electronic pen on a computer at the Tianjin Clay Figurine Zhang Painted Sculpture Working Office in Tianjin, north China, Feb. 5, 2026. The Tianjin Clay Figurine Zhang Painted Sculpture Working Office has recently designed and created a series of painted sculptures themed on the Year of the Horse to greet the Chinese New Year. These artworks will be part of a Year of the Horse themed exhibition at the Tianjin Museum, which will be be open to the public free of charge during the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

