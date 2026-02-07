Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games: Snowboard Men's Big Air qualification
Romain Allemand of France competes during the Snowboard Men's Big Air qualification of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)
Francis Jobin of Canada competes during the Snowboard Men's Big Air qualification of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)
Kimata Ryoma of Japan competes during the Snowboard Men's Big Air qualification of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)
Eli Bouchard of Canada competes during the Snowboard Men's Big Air qualification of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)
Noah Vicktor of Germany falls during the Snowboard Men's Big Air qualification of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)
Romain Allemand of France competes during the Snowboard Men's Big Air qualification of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)
Kimura Kira of Japan competes during the Snowboard Men's Big Air qualification of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
Dane Menzies of New Zealand competes during the Snowboard Men's Big Air qualification of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)
Hasegawa Taiga of Japan competes during the Snowboard Men's Big Air qualification of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
Kimura Kira of Japan competes during the Snowboard Men's Big Air qualification of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)
Ian Matteoli of Italy competes during the Snowboard Men's Big Air qualification of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)
Rene Rinnekangas of Finland competes during the Snowboard Men's Big Air qualification of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)
