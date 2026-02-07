We Are China

Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games: Snowboard Men's Big Air qualification

Xinhua) 15:30, February 07, 2026

Romain Allemand of France competes during the Snowboard Men's Big Air qualification of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

Francis Jobin of Canada competes during the Snowboard Men's Big Air qualification of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

Kimata Ryoma of Japan competes during the Snowboard Men's Big Air qualification of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

Eli Bouchard of Canada competes during the Snowboard Men's Big Air qualification of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Noah Vicktor of Germany falls during the Snowboard Men's Big Air qualification of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Romain Allemand of France competes during the Snowboard Men's Big Air qualification of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Kimura Kira of Japan competes during the Snowboard Men's Big Air qualification of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Dane Menzies of New Zealand competes during the Snowboard Men's Big Air qualification of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

Hasegawa Taiga of Japan competes during the Snowboard Men's Big Air qualification of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Kimura Kira of Japan competes during the Snowboard Men's Big Air qualification of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Ian Matteoli of Italy competes during the Snowboard Men's Big Air qualification of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Rene Rinnekangas of Finland competes during the Snowboard Men's Big Air qualification of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Sheng Chuyi)