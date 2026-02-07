Torch relay for 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics held in Milan
Former Chinese basketball legend Yao Ming relays the torch during the torch relay for 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, Feb. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Kirsty Coventry (R) and Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey relay the torch during the torch relay for 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, Feb. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
Former Chinese basketball legend Yao Ming (L) and Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey relay the torch during the torch relay for 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, Feb. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Kirsty Coventry (R) hugs Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey during the torch relay for 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, Feb. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Kirsty Coventry holds the torch during the torch relay for 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, Feb. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Kirsty Coventry (L) and IOC Member Anita DeFrantz take part in the torch relay for 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, Feb. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
Photos
