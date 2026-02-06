China launches BeiDou-based satellite short messaging service for emergency needs

Xinhua) 14:18, February 06, 2026

BEIJING, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- China has launched a new satellite short messaging service leveraging the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS), designed to provide reliable communication during emergencies when ground-based mobile networks are unavailable.

The service was introduced by China Space-Time Information Co., Ltd., the national operator of the BeiDou services, in collaboration with major domestic telecom carriers, the company announced on Thursday.

The service is poised to serve as a critical supplement to terrestrial mobile networks. It is expected to enhance safety and communication reliability for users across scenarios such as hiking in remote mountains, working at sea, and disaster relief and emergency coordination.

It marks a significant step toward bringing satellite communication technology to the public, the company said, adding that it integrates BeiDou's capabilities into daily life, offering tangible technological protection.

The service utilizes the short-message communication capability built into the BeiDou system, enabling users with compatible smartphones to send and receive text messages directly via BeiDou satellites in areas without cellular coverage.

China's three primary telecom operators -- China Mobile, China Telecom, and China Unicom -- have all integrated the service. Subscribers can activate the service without changing their SIM cards or phone numbers, according to the company.

Currently, nearly 60 smartphone models from leading Chinese brands already support the functionality, it said.

China Space-Time Information specializes in satellite navigation and communications, big data services, artificial intelligence development, and geospatial remote sensing.

