'Hui'an Night' and WEDS reception highlight women's development and international cooperation

People's Daily Online) 16:54, February 05, 2026

The 2026 New Year reception of the Women Empowerment & Development Society in Asia-Africa (WEDS) and the "Hui'an Night" cultural event was held in Beijing on Feb. 4, bringing together diplomats and guests from more than 30 countries to promote friendship and cooperation on women's development.

Ambassadors from 12 countries including Pakistan, Cambodia, Malawi and Mauritius, as well as representatives from the United Arab Emirates, Turkmenistan, Zambia and South Africa attended the event.

Building consensus on women's development

In her address, Zhao Meiling, president of WEDS, highlighted the association's 2025 achievements in promoting women's rights and cultural exchanges, and outlined prospects for future international cooperation.

Ibrahima Sory Sylla, ambassador of Senegal to China, makes remarks. (People's Daily Online/Zhong Wenxing)

Ibrahima Sory Sylla, ambassador of Senegal to China, said that exchanges and cooperation between Chinese and African non-governmental organizations, particularly women's organizations, are an important component of the China-Africa friendship.

Sylla noted that China has played an active role in promoting gender equality and women's empowerment. He said that at the opening ceremony of the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women, Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized that women play an important role in creating, promoting and carrying forward human civilization and the international community has a shared responsibility to advance the cause of women. The promotion of women empowerment also fits with prominently in the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Beijing Action Plan (2025-2027).

Noting that 2026 marks the China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges, Sylla said the initiative represents an important step in deepening China-Africa friendship. He expressed confidence that through deeper cooperation, China and Africa will seize opportunities amid global changes, achieve mutual benefit and jointly create a brighter future.

Enduring appeal of intangible cultural heritage

Photo shows a fashion show inspired by the Traditional Costumes of Hui'an Women. Photo provided to People's Daily Online.

The "Hui'an Night" event opened with a fashion show inspired by the Traditional Costumes of Hui'an Women, a national-level intangible cultural heritage. The show integrated iconic elements such as yellow bamboo hats, floral headscarves and silver waist belts with modern design concepts.

Located in southeast China's Fujian Province, Hui'an county has preserved a wealth of intangible cultural heritage.

"We are daughters of the sea," said Zheng Xiaoyun, an inheritor of Traditional Costumes of Hui'an Women. She explained that the floral headscarf originated from the needs of coastal labor, while the silver waist belt symbolizes wealth and protection passed from mothers to daughters.

Pascalle Siew, spouse of the Ambassador of Mauritius to China, experiences the intangible cultural heritage of Hui'an county. Photo provided to People's Daily Online.

Pascalle Siew, spouse of the Ambassador of Mauritius to China, spoke highly of the performances. She said that although she has been in China for only a few weeks, she has been deeply impressed by the richness and diversity of Chinese culture. She added that China's achievements in advancing women's development and the important role women play in society offer a positive example for global women's empowerment.

Officials from Hui'an County said the "Hui'an Night" event plays a key role in raising Hui'an's international profile and promoting openness and regional development.

