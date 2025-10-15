Solomon Islands official hails China's initiatives for promoting women's development globally

The Global Leaders' Meeting on Women was held in Beijing from Oct. 13 to 14, 2025, bringing together international delegates to discuss plans for global women's development. At the meeting, Nerol Vaekesa, spokesperson of the Ministry of Women, Youth, Children and Family Affairs of the Solomon Islands, hailed China's pivotal role in leading global women's development and expressed a sincere hope that the international community furthers cooperation with China in women empowerment to strengthen women's participation in the digital world.

Nerol Vaekesa, spokesperson of the Ministry of Women, Youth, Children and Family Affairs of the Solomon Islands, has an interview with People's Daily Online at the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women in Beijing, capital of China, on Oct.13, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Wu Shimin)

30 years ago, the United Nations' Fourth World Conference on Women was also held in Beijing, where two landmark documents, the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, were adopted. To date, these documents have delivered fruitful outcomes, benefiting women around the world.

"Under China's leadership, significant progress has been made in global women's development, and a wide range of innovative supporting policies have been implemented. These efforts have shed new light on the advancement of women globally," said Vaekesa.

When discussing China's role in advancing women's development, Vaekesa emphasized that China has actively honored its commitments to provide substantial assistance to developing countries.

She further noted that over the past three decades, China has offered robust support to the Solomon Islands in key sectors, including agriculture, infrastructure, healthcare, and women's and children's education, through funding and scholarship programs.

"Thanks to China's assistance, women's status in the Solomon Islands has been significantly elevated," Vaekesa said, adding that "I sincerely hope that China and the Solomon Islands will deepen cooperation to create more extensive development opportunities for women in both countries."

When it comes to women's participation in social governance and decision-making, Vaekesa noted that women should make substantial contributions to social governance.

She pointed out that the Solomon Islands, along with many other island countries, is grappling with increasingly severe climate change-induced challenges, including rising sea levels and frequent extreme weather events. "In this context, women's participation will bring unique insights and vital efforts to address these challenges," Vaekesa emphasized.

Furthermore, amid evolving global circumstances and emerging digital technologies, Vaekesa noted that women must seize opportunities to engage with digital trends. She added that access to education must first be guaranteed for women, an essential foundation for their participation in the digital era.

Meanwhile, the rapid development of artificial intelligence is creating new job opportunities. "Women must build strong competencies to increase their income and elevate their status," she said.

