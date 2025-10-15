Interview: China makes significant contributions to advancing women's rights, says Kyrgyz official

BISHKEK, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- China has played a vital role in advancing women's rights globally in recent decades, Zamira Akbagysheva, president of the Congress of Women of Kyrgyzstan, has said.

In a recent interview with Xinhua, Akbagysheva said that the spirit of the World Conference on Women, held 30 years ago in Beijing, continues to drive positive change worldwide.

The 1995 conference produced the landmark Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, and this year's Global Leaders' Meeting on Women represents a pivotal moment for international cooperation to accelerate the agenda for global gender equality.

"Today, the spirit of the 1995 conference continues to inspire positive changes," she said. "Across countries, the understanding of gender equality is deepening, and environments that support women's lives and development are steadily improving."

She called on women from different nations to strengthen friendship, pursue shared progress and promote cooperation among women's organizations.

Akbagysheva praised China's ongoing commitment to women's empowerment, noting that the country consistently funds the implementation of the Beijing Declaration, assists developing nations in improving women's and children's health, supports girls' education, and provides vocational training for women.

She also thanked China for backing women's initiatives in Kyrgyzstan, including the "Educated Woman -- Educated Country" project, saying that she was particularly impressed by China's domestic achievements.

The success of Chinese women is a shining example of a government that adopts a people-centered approach, she said, adding that female literacy and life expectancy have risen sharply, while women now account for more than 40 percent of China's workforce.

"Chinese women are playing an increasingly important role in the country's socioeconomic development," the president said. "They are helping strengthen the friendship between China and Kyrgyzstan and building a community with a shared future for humanity."

