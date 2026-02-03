Languages

China supports Venezuela in safeguarding sovereignty, integrity: spokesperson

(Xinhua) 16:01, February 03, 2026

BEIJING, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- China supports Venezuela in safeguarding its sovereignty, integrity and legitimate rights, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday in response to a related query.

