China supports Venezuela in safeguarding sovereignty, integrity: spokesperson
(Xinhua) 16:01, February 03, 2026
BEIJING, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- China supports Venezuela in safeguarding its sovereignty, integrity and legitimate rights, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday in response to a related query.
