Venezuela remains committed to deepening economic, trade agreements with China: Venezuelan FM

Xinhua) 11:02, January 09, 2026

CARACAS, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil said Thursday on social media that Venezuela reaffirms its commitment to deepening economic and trade agreements with China.

"Venezuela reaffirms its commitment to deepening trade and economic agreements with the People's Republic of China," Gil posted on Telegram.

He emphasized that the bilateral relationship "is supported by the framework of international laws and regulations of both sovereign countries."

The Bolivarian government expresses its "sincere gratitude" to the Chinese government for its support and solidarity in the face of the recent U.S. strikes on Venezuela, the minister added.

