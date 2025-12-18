Chinese FM holds phone talks with Venezuelan counterpart

Xinhua) 10:40, December 18, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday held a phone call with Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Yvan Gil at the latter's request.

During the phone conversation, Gil briefed Wang on the current situation in Venezuela, stressing that the Venezuelan government and people will firmly defend the country's sovereignty and independence, resolutely safeguard their legitimate rights, and not accept threats from any hegemonic forces.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said that China and Venezuela are strategic partners, and mutual trust and support are the tradition of China-Venezuela relations.

China opposes all unilateral bullying and supports all countries in defending their sovereignty and national dignity, Wang said.

Venezuela has the right to independently develop mutually beneficial cooperation with other countries, and it is believed that the international community understands and supports Venezuela's position of safeguarding its legitimate rights and interests.

