China's willingness to deepen economic ties with Venezuela remains unchanged

Xinhua) 17:02, January 08, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- China's willingness to continuously deepen economic and trade relations with Venezuela will remain unchanged regardless of changes in Venezuela's political situation, He Yadong, a spokesperson with the Ministry of Commerce, said on Thursday.

He made the remarks when responding to a relevant question at a regular press conference.

He said that the hegemonic acts of the United States seriously violate international law, infringe upon Venezuela's sovereignty, and threaten peace and security in Latin America. "China firmly opposes this," He said.

He emphasized that economic and trade cooperation between China and Venezuela is a collaboration between sovereign states, protected by international law as well as the laws of both countries, and that no other country has the right to interfere.

The spokesperson also noted that China has always adhered to the principles of equality and mutual benefit in conducting economic and trade cooperation with Latin American countries, never seeking spheres of influence or targeting any third party.

"Economic complementarity serves as the solid foundation for China-Latin America economic and trade cooperation, characterized by openness, inclusiveness and win-win results," He said.

China will continue to work with Latin American countries to respond to global changes through solidarity and cooperation, carry out economic and trade cooperation based on equality and mutual benefit, and achieve common development, the spokesperson said.

