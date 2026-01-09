China ready to deepen cooperation with Venezuela amid evolving political situation: spokesperson

January 09, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- No matter how the political situation in Venezuela evolves, China's willingness to deepen pragmatic cooperation with the country in various fields and promote common development will remain unchanged, a spokesperson said here at a daily press briefing on Friday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks when asked to comment on a post by Venezuela's acting president Delcy Rodriguez on social media that she had met with Chinese Ambassador to Venezuela.

Mao said China attaches great importance to ties with Venezuela and has always maintained sound communication and cooperation with its government. "China will continue to firmly support Venezuela in safeguarding its sovereignty, dignity, national security and legitimate rights and interests," she added.

