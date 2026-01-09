China ready to deepen cooperation with Venezuela amid evolving political situation: spokesperson
BEIJING, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- No matter how the political situation in Venezuela evolves, China's willingness to deepen pragmatic cooperation with the country in various fields and promote common development will remain unchanged, a spokesperson said here at a daily press briefing on Friday.
Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks when asked to comment on a post by Venezuela's acting president Delcy Rodriguez on social media that she had met with Chinese Ambassador to Venezuela.
Mao said China attaches great importance to ties with Venezuela and has always maintained sound communication and cooperation with its government. "China will continue to firmly support Venezuela in safeguarding its sovereignty, dignity, national security and legitimate rights and interests," she added.
Photos
Related Stories
- Venezuela remains committed to deepening economic, trade agreements with China: Venezuelan FM
- China's willingness to deepen economic ties with Venezuela remains unchanged
- Chinese FM holds phone talks with Venezuelan counterpart
- China opposes external forces interfering in Venezuela's internal affairs under any pretext: spokesperson
- China urges U.S. to remove illegal, unilateral sanctions on Venezuela
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.