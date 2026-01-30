We Are China

Dukou Bridge in China's Sichuan achieves closure

Xinhua) 16:52, January 30, 2026

Workers are seen at the construction site of the Dukou Bridge in Xuanhan County of Dazhou, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on Jan. 30, 2026.

The Dukou Bridge, a key component of the 739-km Xi'an-Chongqing High-speed Railway with a design speed of 350 km/h, achieved closure on Friday. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

A drone photo taken on Jan. 30, 2026 shows the construction site of Dukou Bridge in Xuanhan County of Dazhou, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

The Dukou Bridge, a key component of the 739-km Xi'an-Chongqing High-speed Railway with a design speed of 350 km/h, achieved closure on Friday. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

A drone photo taken on Jan. 30, 2026 shows the construction site of Dukou bridge in Xuanhan County of Dazhou, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

The Dukou Bridge, a key component of the 739-km Xi'an-Chongqing High-speed Railway with a design speed of 350 km/h, achieved closure on Friday. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Workers pose for a group photo to mark the successful closure of the Dukou Bridge in Xuanhan County of Dazhou, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on Jan. 30, 2026.

The Dukou Bridge, a key component of the 739-km Xi'an-Chongqing High-speed Railway with a design speed of 350 km/h, achieved closure on Friday. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

A drone photo taken on Jan. 30, 2026 shows the construction site of Dukou bridge in Xuanhan County of Dazhou, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

The Dukou Bridge, a key component of the 739-km Xi'an-Chongqing High-speed Railway with a design speed of 350 km/h, achieved closure on Friday. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)