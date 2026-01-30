Dukou Bridge in China's Sichuan achieves closure
Workers are seen at the construction site of the Dukou Bridge in Xuanhan County of Dazhou, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on Jan. 30, 2026.
The Dukou Bridge, a key component of the 739-km Xi'an-Chongqing High-speed Railway with a design speed of 350 km/h, achieved closure on Friday. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)
A drone photo taken on Jan. 30, 2026 shows the construction site of Dukou Bridge in Xuanhan County of Dazhou, southwest China's Sichuan Province.
A drone photo taken on Jan. 30, 2026 shows the construction site of Dukou bridge in Xuanhan County of Dazhou, southwest China's Sichuan Province.
Workers pose for a group photo to mark the successful closure of the Dukou Bridge in Xuanhan County of Dazhou, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on Jan. 30, 2026.
A drone photo taken on Jan. 30, 2026 shows the construction site of Dukou bridge in Xuanhan County of Dazhou, southwest China's Sichuan Province.
