We Are China

Black-necked cranes seen at Caohai National Nature Reserve in China's Guizhou

Xinhua) 16:39, January 30, 2026

This photo taken on Jan. 29, 2026 shows black-necked cranes with other fowls at Caohai National Nature Reserve in Weining County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This photo taken on Jan. 29, 2026 shows black-necked cranes at Caohai National Nature Reserve in Weining County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo by Shen Guangyong/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Jan. 29, 2026 shows black-necked cranes at Caohai National Nature Reserve in Weining County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A drone photo taken on Jan. 29, 2026 shows black-necked cranes at Caohai National Nature Reserve in Weining County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This photo taken on Jan. 29, 2026 shows black-necked cranes at Caohai National Nature Reserve in Weining County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)