Black-necked cranes seen at Caohai National Nature Reserve in China's Guizhou
This photo taken on Jan. 29, 2026 shows black-necked cranes with other fowls at Caohai National Nature Reserve in Weining County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
This photo taken on Jan. 29, 2026 shows black-necked cranes at Caohai National Nature Reserve in Weining County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo by Shen Guangyong/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Jan. 29, 2026 shows black-necked cranes at Caohai National Nature Reserve in Weining County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
A drone photo taken on Jan. 29, 2026 shows black-necked cranes at Caohai National Nature Reserve in Weining County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
This photo taken on Jan. 29, 2026 shows black-necked cranes at Caohai National Nature Reserve in Weining County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
