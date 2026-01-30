Yangtze finless porpoise population increases in China

BEIJING, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- The population of the Yangtze finless porpoise has increased to 1,426, an increase of 177 compared to the 2022 survey, thanks to a 10-year fishing ban for the Yangtze River that started from Jan. 1, 2021, according to a press conference on Friday.

The Yangtze finless porpoise is a national first-class protected wild animal, and its population status serves as a "barometer" of the Yangtze River's ecological environment.

Over the five years since the launch of the fishing ban, positive results have been achieved under coordinated efforts, Zhang Zhili, vice minister of agriculture and rural affairs, told the press conference.

From 2021 to 2025, 351 fish species were monitored in the Yangtze River basin, an increase of 43 species compared with the period before the fishing ban, official data showed.

Meanwhile, the annual number of artificially-bred Chinese sturgeon released to the Yangtze River has exceeded one million for two consecutive years. The natural population of the species in the Yangtze plummeted in the late 20th century due to intrusive human activities.

"While progress has been made, we also recognize that the restoration of aquatic biodiversity in the Yangtze River is a long and gradual process, and the protection efforts still face many challenges," said Zhang.

Efforts will remain focused on the 10-year fishing ban target, enhancing protection and restoration capabilities, and implementing resettlement and support policies for fishermen who cease fishing, he said.

