In pics: red-crowned cranes at Zhalong National Nature Reserve in Heilongjiang
(Xinhua) 15:30, January 23, 2026
Red-crowned cranes are pictured at the Zhalong National Nature Reserve in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Jan. 22, 2026. (Photo by He Huawen/Xinhua)
Red-crowned cranes fly at the Zhalong National Nature Reserve in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Jan. 22, 2026. (Photo by He Huawen/Xinhua)
Visitors observe red-crowned cranes at the Zhalong National Nature Reserve in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Jan. 22, 2026. (Photo by He Huawen/Xinhua)
