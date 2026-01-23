We Are China

In pics: red-crowned cranes at Zhalong National Nature Reserve in Heilongjiang

Xinhua) 15:30, January 23, 2026

Red-crowned cranes are pictured at the Zhalong National Nature Reserve in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Jan. 22, 2026. (Photo by He Huawen/Xinhua)

Red-crowned cranes fly at the Zhalong National Nature Reserve in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Jan. 22, 2026. (Photo by He Huawen/Xinhua)

Visitors observe red-crowned cranes at the Zhalong National Nature Reserve in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Jan. 22, 2026. (Photo by He Huawen/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)