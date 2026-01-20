In pics: golden snub-nosed monkeys in Shennongjia National Park
This photo taken on Jan. 19, 2026 shows golden snub-nosed monkeys at the Dalongtan Golden Monkey Research Center in Shennongjia National Park under the Shennongjia Forestry District, central China's Hubei Province. The district is now home to 11 populations of golden snub-nosed monkeys, totaling 1,618 individuals, with a habitat area of 401 square kilometers. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)
A researcher checks the condition of golden snub-nosed monkeys at the Dalongtan Golden Monkey Research Center in Shennongjia National Park under the Shennongjia Forestry District, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 19, 2026. The district is now home to 11 populations of golden snub-nosed monkeys, totaling 1,618 individuals, with a habitat area of 401 square kilometers. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)
Photos
