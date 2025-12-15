Population of golden snub-nosed monkeys grows in Zhouzhi National Nature Reserve in NW China
Golden snub-nosed monkeys are pictured at the Zhouzhi National Nature Reserve in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 11, 2025. Spanning the northern and southern slopes of the Qinling Mountains, the Zhouzhi National Nature Reserve is dedicated to protecting golden snub-nosed monkeys and other rare wildlife as well as their habitats.
In recent years, the reserve has implemented multiple ecological restoration projects, leading to a steady increase in wildlife populations within the region. The population of golden snub-nosed monkeys here has expanded from over 1,200 to around 2,000. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)
Golden snub-nosed monkeys are pictured at the Zhouzhi National Nature Reserve in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 11, 2025. Spanning the northern and southern slopes of the Qinling Mountains, the Zhouzhi National Nature Reserve is dedicated to protecting golden snub-nosed monkeys and other rare wildlife as well as their habitats.
In recent years, the reserve has implemented multiple ecological restoration projects, leading to a steady increase in wildlife populations within the region. The population of golden snub-nosed monkeys here has expanded from over 1,200 to around 2,000. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)
Golden snub-nosed monkeys are pictured at the Zhouzhi National Nature Reserve in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 11, 2025. Spanning the northern and southern slopes of the Qinling Mountains, the Zhouzhi National Nature Reserve is dedicated to protecting golden snub-nosed monkeys and other rare wildlife as well as their habitats.
In recent years, the reserve has implemented multiple ecological restoration projects, leading to a steady increase in wildlife populations within the region. The population of golden snub-nosed monkeys here has expanded from over 1,200 to around 2,000. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)
Golden snub-nosed monkeys are pictured at the Zhouzhi National Nature Reserve in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 11, 2025. Spanning the northern and southern slopes of the Qinling Mountains, the Zhouzhi National Nature Reserve is dedicated to protecting golden snub-nosed monkeys and other rare wildlife as well as their habitats.
In recent years, the reserve has implemented multiple ecological restoration projects, leading to a steady increase in wildlife populations within the region. The population of golden snub-nosed monkeys here has expanded from over 1,200 to around 2,000. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)
A golden snub-nosed monkey cub is pictured at the Zhouzhi National Nature Reserve in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 11, 2025. Spanning the northern and southern slopes of the Qinling Mountains, the Zhouzhi National Nature Reserve is dedicated to protecting golden snub-nosed monkeys and other rare wildlife as well as their habitats.
In recent years, the reserve has implemented multiple ecological restoration projects, leading to a steady increase in wildlife populations within the region. The population of golden snub-nosed monkeys here has expanded from over 1,200 to around 2,000. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)
A golden snub-nosed monkey is pictured at the Zhouzhi National Nature Reserve in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 11, 2025. Spanning the northern and southern slopes of the Qinling Mountains, the Zhouzhi National Nature Reserve is dedicated to protecting golden snub-nosed monkeys and other rare wildlife as well as their habitats.
In recent years, the reserve has implemented multiple ecological restoration projects, leading to a steady increase in wildlife populations within the region. The population of golden snub-nosed monkeys here has expanded from over 1,200 to around 2,000. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)
Golden snub-nosed monkeys are pictured at the Zhouzhi National Nature Reserve in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 11, 2025. Spanning the northern and southern slopes of the Qinling Mountains, the Zhouzhi National Nature Reserve is dedicated to protecting golden snub-nosed monkeys and other rare wildlife as well as their habitats.
In recent years, the reserve has implemented multiple ecological restoration projects, leading to a steady increase in wildlife populations within the region. The population of golden snub-nosed monkeys here has expanded from over 1,200 to around 2,000. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)
Golden snub-nosed monkeys are pictured at the Zhouzhi National Nature Reserve in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 11, 2025. Spanning the northern and southern slopes of the Qinling Mountains, the Zhouzhi National Nature Reserve is dedicated to protecting golden snub-nosed monkeys and other rare wildlife as well as their habitats.
In recent years, the reserve has implemented multiple ecological restoration projects, leading to a steady increase in wildlife populations within the region. The population of golden snub-nosed monkeys here has expanded from over 1,200 to around 2,000. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)
Researchers from China's Northwest University observe golden snub-nosed monkeys at the Zhouzhi National Nature Reserve in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 11, 2025. Spanning the northern and southern slopes of the Qinling Mountains, the Zhouzhi National Nature Reserve is dedicated to protecting golden snub-nosed monkeys and other rare wildlife as well as their habitats.
In recent years, the reserve has implemented multiple ecological restoration projects, leading to a steady increase in wildlife populations within the region. The population of golden snub-nosed monkeys here has expanded from over 1,200 to around 2,000. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)
A golden snub-nosed monkey cub is pictured at the Zhouzhi National Nature Reserve in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 11, 2025. Spanning the northern and southern slopes of the Qinling Mountains, the Zhouzhi National Nature Reserve is dedicated to protecting golden snub-nosed monkeys and other rare wildlife as well as their habitats.
In recent years, the reserve has implemented multiple ecological restoration projects, leading to a steady increase in wildlife populations within the region. The population of golden snub-nosed monkeys here has expanded from over 1,200 to around 2,000. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)
Golden snub-nosed monkeys are pictured at the Zhouzhi National Nature Reserve in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 11, 2025. Spanning the northern and southern slopes of the Qinling Mountains, the Zhouzhi National Nature Reserve is dedicated to protecting golden snub-nosed monkeys and other rare wildlife as well as their habitats.
In recent years, the reserve has implemented multiple ecological restoration projects, leading to a steady increase in wildlife populations within the region. The population of golden snub-nosed monkeys here has expanded from over 1,200 to around 2,000. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)
A golden snub-nosed monkey is pictured at the Zhouzhi National Nature Reserve in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 11, 2025. Spanning the northern and southern slopes of the Qinling Mountains, the Zhouzhi National Nature Reserve is dedicated to protecting golden snub-nosed monkeys and other rare wildlife as well as their habitats.
In recent years, the reserve has implemented multiple ecological restoration projects, leading to a steady increase in wildlife populations within the region. The population of golden snub-nosed monkeys here has expanded from over 1,200 to around 2,000. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)
A golden snub-nosed monkey cub is pictured at the Zhouzhi National Nature Reserve in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 11, 2025. Spanning the northern and southern slopes of the Qinling Mountains, the Zhouzhi National Nature Reserve is dedicated to protecting golden snub-nosed monkeys and other rare wildlife as well as their habitats.
In recent years, the reserve has implemented multiple ecological restoration projects, leading to a steady increase in wildlife populations within the region. The population of golden snub-nosed monkeys here has expanded from over 1,200 to around 2,000. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)
Photos
Related Stories
- Wild animals thrive at Changtang National Nature Reserve in China's Xizang
- In pics: black-necked cranes in Yunnan Dashanbao National Nature Reserve in Zhaotong City
- China successfully breeds third-generation Chinese sturgeon artificially
- New horned toad species discovered in south China
- China's river delta reserve bans drones, adopts smart tech to protect migratory birds
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.