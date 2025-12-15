Population of golden snub-nosed monkeys grows in Zhouzhi National Nature Reserve in NW China

Xinhua) 10:37, December 15, 2025

Golden snub-nosed monkeys are pictured at the Zhouzhi National Nature Reserve in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 11, 2025. Spanning the northern and southern slopes of the Qinling Mountains, the Zhouzhi National Nature Reserve is dedicated to protecting golden snub-nosed monkeys and other rare wildlife as well as their habitats.

In recent years, the reserve has implemented multiple ecological restoration projects, leading to a steady increase in wildlife populations within the region. The population of golden snub-nosed monkeys here has expanded from over 1,200 to around 2,000. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

Researchers from China's Northwest University observe golden snub-nosed monkeys at the Zhouzhi National Nature Reserve in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 11, 2025. Spanning the northern and southern slopes of the Qinling Mountains, the Zhouzhi National Nature Reserve is dedicated to protecting golden snub-nosed monkeys and other rare wildlife as well as their habitats.

