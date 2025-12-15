Wild animals thrive at Changtang National Nature Reserve in China's Xizang

Xinhua) 09:41, December 15, 2025

This photo taken on July 16, 2025 shows a brown bear pictured at the Changtang National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Located in the northern part of Xizang with an average altitude exceeding 4,500 meters, the Changtang National Nature Reserve is home to over 30 kinds of wild animals listed on China's national-level protection catalogue, including Tibetan antelopes and wild yaks. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

This photo taken on Dec. 1, 2025 shows kiangs (Equus kiang) pictured at the Changtang National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Located in the northern part of Xizang with an average altitude exceeding 4,500 meters, the Changtang National Nature Reserve is home to over 30 kinds of wild animals listed on China's national-level protection catalogue, including Tibetan antelopes and wild yaks. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

This photo taken on Dec. 4, 2025 shows a Tibetan antelope pictured at the Changtang National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Located in the northern part of Xizang with an average altitude exceeding 4,500 meters, the Changtang National Nature Reserve is home to over 30 kinds of wild animals listed on China's national-level protection catalogue, including Tibetan antelopes and wild yaks. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

This photo taken on Dec. 1, 2025 shows kiangs (Equus kiang) pictured at the Changtang National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Located in the northern part of Xizang with an average altitude exceeding 4,500 meters, the Changtang National Nature Reserve is home to over 30 kinds of wild animals listed on China's national-level protection catalogue, including Tibetan antelopes and wild yaks. (Xinhua/Guo Yu)

This photo taken on Dec. 4, 2025 shows a Tibetan antelope pictured at the Changtang National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Located in the northern part of Xizang with an average altitude exceeding 4,500 meters, the Changtang National Nature Reserve is home to over 30 kinds of wild animals listed on China's national-level protection catalogue, including Tibetan antelopes and wild yaks. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

A drone photo taken on July 14, 2025 shows Tibetan antelopes pictured at the Changtang National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Located in the northern part of Xizang with an average altitude exceeding 4,500 meters, the Changtang National Nature Reserve is home to over 30 kinds of wild animals listed on China's national-level protection catalogue, including Tibetan antelopes and wild yaks. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

This photo taken on July 16, 2025 shows a wild yak pictured at the Changtang National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Located in the northern part of Xizang with an average altitude exceeding 4,500 meters, the Changtang National Nature Reserve is home to over 30 kinds of wild animals listed on China's national-level protection catalogue, including Tibetan antelopes and wild yaks. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

This photo taken on June 6, 2025 shows an upland buzzard pictured at the Changtang National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Located in the northern part of Xizang with an average altitude exceeding 4,500 meters, the Changtang National Nature Reserve is home to over 30 kinds of wild animals listed on China's national-level protection catalogue, including Tibetan antelopes and wild yaks. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

This photo taken on July 16, 2025 shows a Tibetan fox pictured at the Changtang National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Located in the northern part of Xizang with an average altitude exceeding 4,500 meters, the Changtang National Nature Reserve is home to over 30 kinds of wild animals listed on China's national-level protection catalogue, including Tibetan antelopes and wild yaks. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

This photo taken on Nov. 30, 2025 shows a pika pictured at the Changtang National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Located in the northern part of Xizang with an average altitude exceeding 4,500 meters, the Changtang National Nature Reserve is home to over 30 kinds of wild animals listed on China's national-level protection catalogue, including Tibetan antelopes and wild yaks. (Xinhua/Guo Yu)

This photo taken on March 24, 2025 shows a snow leopard pictured at the Changtang National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Located in the northern part of Xizang with an average altitude exceeding 4,500 meters, the Changtang National Nature Reserve is home to over 30 kinds of wild animals listed on China's national-level protection catalogue, including Tibetan antelopes and wild yaks. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

This photo taken on Dec. 3, 2025 shows kiangs (Equus kiang) and Tibetan antelopes pictured at the Changtang National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Located in the northern part of Xizang with an average altitude exceeding 4,500 meters, the Changtang National Nature Reserve is home to over 30 kinds of wild animals listed on China's national-level protection catalogue, including Tibetan antelopes and wild yaks. (Xinhua/Guo Yu)

This photo taken on Dec. 2, 2025 shows Tibetan gazelles pictured at the Changtang National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Located in the northern part of Xizang with an average altitude exceeding 4,500 meters, the Changtang National Nature Reserve is home to over 30 kinds of wild animals listed on China's national-level protection catalogue, including Tibetan antelopes and wild yaks. (Xinhua/Guo Yu)

This photo taken on Dec. 3, 2025 shows kiangs (Equus kiang) pictured at the Changtang National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Located in the northern part of Xizang with an average altitude exceeding 4,500 meters, the Changtang National Nature Reserve is home to over 30 kinds of wild animals listed on China's national-level protection catalogue, including Tibetan antelopes and wild yaks. (Xinhua/Guo Yu)

This photo taken on Dec. 4, 2025 shows Himalayan vultures pictured at the Changtang National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Located in the northern part of Xizang with an average altitude exceeding 4,500 meters, the Changtang National Nature Reserve is home to over 30 kinds of wild animals listed on China's national-level protection catalogue, including Tibetan antelopes and wild yaks. (Xinhua/Guo Yu)

This photo taken on Nov. 30, 2025 shows kiangs (Equus kiang) pictured at the Changtang National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Located in the northern part of Xizang with an average altitude exceeding 4,500 meters, the Changtang National Nature Reserve is home to over 30 kinds of wild animals listed on China's national-level protection catalogue, including Tibetan antelopes and wild yaks. (Xinhua/Guo Yu)

This photo taken on Dec. 1, 2025 shows the scenery of the Changtang National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Located in the northern part of Xizang with an average altitude exceeding 4,500 meters, the Changtang National Nature Reserve is home to over 30 kinds of wild animals listed on China's national-level protection catalogue, including Tibetan antelopes and wild yaks. (Xinhua/Guo Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken at the Purog Kangri Glacier on Sept. 11, 2024 shows the scenery of the Changtang National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Located in the northern part of Xizang with an average altitude exceeding 4,500 meters, the Changtang National Nature Reserve is home to over 30 kinds of wild animals listed on China's national-level protection catalogue, including Tibetan antelopes and wild yaks. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 30, 2024 shows the scenery of the Purog Kangri Glacier at the Changtang National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Located in the northern part of Xizang with an average altitude exceeding 4,500 meters, the Changtang National Nature Reserve is home to over 30 kinds of wild animals listed on China's national-level protection catalogue, including Tibetan antelopes and wild yaks. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)