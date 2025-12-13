Over 58,000 tourist resources identified in Xizang

This photo taken on Sept. 25, 2025 shows a view of the Potala Palace in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

LHASA, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- Over the past two years, more than 58,000 tourist resources have been identified in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, including over 31,000 newly discovered and recognized resources.

The data was revealed in Lhasa on Friday at a meeting that reviewed the results of a regional tourist resource survey.

Launched in August 2023, the survey covered 74 counties and districts across the region.

The survey yielded a range of additional outcomes, including special studies on border tourism, high-altitude health and wellness tourism, plateau ecology and heritage tourist routes.

Zhang Xuechao, deputy director of the regional department of culture and tourism, said that the department will use the survey results to promote the transformation of tourist resources into tourism products.

In 2024, Xizang received nearly 63.9 million tourists from home and abroad, up 15.81 percent from the previous year.

