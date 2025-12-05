Xizang celebrates annual Fairy's Day
Women in festive attire walk on Barkhor Street in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Dec. 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)
LHASA, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- Xizang marked the annual Fairy's Day, also known as the "Women's Festival", on Thursday, the 15th day of the tenth month in the Tibetan calendar. Women in festive attire were seen on the streets carrying hada scarves and barley wine as they headed to Jokhang Temple to pay homage to Palden Lhamo, a goddess in Tibetan Buddhism.
People dance Guozhuang, a traditional Tibetan square dance, at Jokhang Temple in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Dec. 4, 2025.(Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)
A woman holds a cup of barley wine at Jokhang Temple in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Dec. 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)
Women in festive attire talk to each other on Barkhor Street in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Dec. 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)
A woman drinks a cup of barley wine at Jokhang Temple in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Dec. 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)
People dance Guozhuang, a traditional Tibetan square dance, at Jokhang Temple in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Dec. 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)
