No casualties reported after 5.0-magnitude quake jolts Xizang

Xinhua) 08:37, December 12, 2025

LHASA, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- No casualties have been reported after a 5.0-magnitude earthquake jolted Tsonyi County of Nagqu City in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on Thursday, according to the local earthquake bureau.

The epicenter was monitored at a latitude of 32.95 degrees north and a longitude of 88.65 degrees east. The quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers, per a report issued by the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter was located 31.48 kilometers from the county seat, where residents said they had felt strong tremors and seen water visibly sloshing in buckets, and noticeable shaking could also be felt inside buildings.

It was 41.82 kilometers from a township under the county's jurisdiction where local officials said that tremors had been felt in the location of the township government. Local authorities are currently carrying out preliminary inspections both online and in-person. No casualties or building collapses have been reported in the town so far, and communication, power supply and transportation remain unaffected.

Following the earthquake, Tsonyi County launched a prompt emergency response. Efforts are now focused on inspecting key areas in the affected region, including resident safety, buildings, roads, and electricity and network infrastructure.

No injuries, casualties, or building damage have been reported so far in either the county seat or the township. Communication networks and power supply infrastructure are operating normally, and roads remain clear.

