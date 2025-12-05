View of Potala Palace in morning light in Lhasa, China's Xizang

Xinhua) 15:59, December 05, 2025

This photo taken on Dec. 5, 2025 shows the Potala Palace in the morning light in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Built by Tibetan King Songtsa Gambo in the seventh century, the Potala Palace, a landmark building of Xizang, was included on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1994. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

This photo taken on Dec. 5, 2025 shows the water reflection of Potala Palace in the morning light in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Built by Tibetan King Songtsa Gambo in the seventh century, the Potala Palace, a landmark building of Xizang, was included on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1994. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

