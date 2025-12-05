View of Potala Palace in morning light in Lhasa, China's Xizang
This photo taken on Dec. 5, 2025 shows the Potala Palace in the morning light in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Built by Tibetan King Songtsa Gambo in the seventh century, the Potala Palace, a landmark building of Xizang, was included on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1994. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)
This photo taken on Dec. 5, 2025 shows the Potala Palace in the morning light in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Built by Tibetan King Songtsa Gambo in the seventh century, the Potala Palace, a landmark building of Xizang, was included on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1994. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)
This photo taken on Dec. 5, 2025 shows the water reflection of Potala Palace in the morning light in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Built by Tibetan King Songtsa Gambo in the seventh century, the Potala Palace, a landmark building of Xizang, was included on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1994. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)
Photos
- Bamboo brings ecological, economic benefits to town in E China's Jiangxi
- Expo on AI machines, electronics opens in Macao, pursuing global opportunities
- Mesmerizing views of common cranes roaming banks of Yellow River in C China's Henan
- Harvest begins for income-boosting medicinal fruit in C China's Henan
Related Stories
- Xizang celebrates annual Fairy's Day
- 'Winter tour of Xizang' campaign adds to allure of SW China's Xizang
- SW China's Xizang identifies over 3,300 new cultural relics via national survey
- In pics: migratory birds in Lhunzhub County of Lhasa, China's Xizang
- China's Xizang completes restoration of over 32500 houses after earthquake
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.